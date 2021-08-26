Canaccord Genuity Lowers Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$6.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SES. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.25 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.35.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.24. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

