Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $37.26, but opened at $39.54. Camping World shares last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 12,065 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

CWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Camping World by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camping World by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

