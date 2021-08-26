Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Truist

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective raised by Truist from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.38, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.24. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

