Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stake Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ELY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

