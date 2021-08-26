Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CBT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,260. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cabot has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. Cabot’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

