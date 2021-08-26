BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the July 29th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

BYDDY traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,425. BYD has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $72.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

