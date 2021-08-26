Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the July 29th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,553,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BYRG stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,982,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,887,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.01. Buyer Group International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01.

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

