Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the July 29th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,553,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BYRG stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,982,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,887,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.01. Buyer Group International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01.
Buyer Group International Company Profile
