BTMX (BTMX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $70,882.00

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. BTMX has a market capitalization of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.98 or 0.00772907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00098074 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

