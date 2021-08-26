Brooks Automation’s (BRKS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$114.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $82.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $32,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 65.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

