Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $328 million-$348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $82.23 on Thursday. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.14.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.11.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

