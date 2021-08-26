Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.11.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday.
In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 313,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,817. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.14.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.
About Brooks Automation
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.