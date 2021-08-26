Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,144 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure accounts for approximately 1.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 33.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 315.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 185,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $80.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.