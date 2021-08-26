Brokers Issue Forecasts for Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

STLD stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 38.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,889 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.