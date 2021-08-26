Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target at $63.11

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $59.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

