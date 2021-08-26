Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target at $63.11

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.11.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
NYSE:PAGS opened at $59.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $62.83.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
