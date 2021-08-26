Brokerages Set Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Price Target at $4.50

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,976,000 after purchasing an additional 223,055 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

HLX stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 3.39. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.