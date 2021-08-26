Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Target Price at $16.83

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELEEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $11.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

