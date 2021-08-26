Brokerages Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Target Price at $45.90

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $50.60. 26,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.30.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth $6,402,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 61.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,580,000 after purchasing an additional 368,510 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.