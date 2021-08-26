Brokerages Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post sales of $547.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $545.00 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $443.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $2,436,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,326,727.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,984.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,317 shares of company stock worth $27,686,388. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,692,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,652. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

