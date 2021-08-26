Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. 342,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,540. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.