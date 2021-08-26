Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.
Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.
Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. 342,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,540. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
