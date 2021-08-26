Brokerages Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. ITT reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ITT by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after acquiring an additional 371,754 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in ITT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after acquiring an additional 280,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,982,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,715,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

