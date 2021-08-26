Brokerages Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,811. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after buying an additional 1,160,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $27,407,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $26,664,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $24,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.