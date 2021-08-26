Brokerages Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,811. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after buying an additional 1,160,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $27,407,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $26,664,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $24,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

