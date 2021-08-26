Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.20). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%.

ACRS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $14.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,383 shares of company stock worth $1,295,005 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.