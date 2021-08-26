Brokerages Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.80. The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 324.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,087,000 after acquiring an additional 200,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,319,000 after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.