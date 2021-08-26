Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce sales of $79.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.22 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $84.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $316.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.90 million to $324.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $327.90 million, with estimates ranging from $327.40 million to $328.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

NYSE NHI opened at $60.83 on Monday. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.