Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the highest is $3.39 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 77.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 61,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 16.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of LKQ by 116,910.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 60,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.