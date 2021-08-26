Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.53. KeyCorp reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.