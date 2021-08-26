Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.47 Million

Brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to announce $104.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.64 million and the highest is $105.30 million. Exponent posted sales of $93.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $425.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.44 million to $425.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $458.58 million, with estimates ranging from $457.96 million to $459.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPO. Truist Securities increased their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $796,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.80. 134,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,115. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.