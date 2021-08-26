Brokerages Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $1.98. Eli Lilly and reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.13. 60,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.