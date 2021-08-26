Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

BNL stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

