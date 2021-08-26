Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.19.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 718,414 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

