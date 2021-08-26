Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Has $92.44 Million Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,578,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,000 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for approximately 7.4% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $92,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 150.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

MLCO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. 4,204,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,896. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

