Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRX. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 171.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 595,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 376,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 705,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

