Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,205 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $214.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.28. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.80 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

