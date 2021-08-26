Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 147.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $341.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

