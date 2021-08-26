Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 42.2% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Netflix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 79.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $547.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $525.21. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $242.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.