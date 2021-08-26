Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1,474.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,189 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The Timken’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

