Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC grew its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $233.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.13. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $235.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

