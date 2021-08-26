Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 4,198 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Elastic by 252.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,068,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,002,000 after acquiring an additional 720,978 shares during the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,389,000 after acquiring an additional 611,001 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after acquiring an additional 383,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $157.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.71 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.52.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

