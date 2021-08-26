Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bravura Solutions’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44.
Bravura Solutions Company Profile
