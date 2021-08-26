Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bravura Solutions’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44.

Bravura Solutions Company Profile

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

