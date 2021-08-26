Bradley Louis Radoff Purchases 11,407 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 11,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,788.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.16. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

