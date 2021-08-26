BOX (NYSE:BOX) Shares Gap Down to $25.64

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.64, but opened at $24.36. BOX shares last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 64,498 shares traded.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of BOX by 1,360.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BOX by 1,815.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,955 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BOX by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

