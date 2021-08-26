BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

BOX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 153,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 1.24. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

