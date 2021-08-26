BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.
BOX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 153,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 1.24. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41.
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
