Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 1,397 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $57,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.47 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.