Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.85

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

