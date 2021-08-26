BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,210 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 27.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,342,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

