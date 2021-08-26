BMO Capital Markets Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$104.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$101.00 to C$104.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$104.50.

NA stock traded up C$0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 799,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,236. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$94.87. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$62.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.42.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

