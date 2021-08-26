BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

ZDV stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$19.31. 54,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.97. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of C$14.45 and a 12 month high of C$19.42.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.