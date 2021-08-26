Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $857,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.76. 87,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,207. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

