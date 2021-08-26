Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.03. 84,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

