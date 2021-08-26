Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys 684 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.0% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

